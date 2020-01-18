Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $152.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

