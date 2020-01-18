Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid Sells 610 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JBL opened at $43.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 799,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jabil by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Jabil by 326.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

