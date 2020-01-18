J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $209.53

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.53 and traded as high as $219.00. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $215.60, with a volume of 5,837,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.24 ($3.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

