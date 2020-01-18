iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $202.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

