iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

