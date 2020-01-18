iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Lessened by Jackson Financial Management

Jackson Financial Management lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,313 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,297,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,674,000.

NEAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 1,100,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

