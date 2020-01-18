iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 618,313 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3834 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

