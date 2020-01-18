iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

