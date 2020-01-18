iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

