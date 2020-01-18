iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

