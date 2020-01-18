iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.99.

IRBT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iRobot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

