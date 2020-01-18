Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,211. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

