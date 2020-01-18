Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,676 shares of company stock worth $4,464,969. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

