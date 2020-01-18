IQeon (IQN) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $4,430.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

