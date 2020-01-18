Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.45). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 1,218,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.