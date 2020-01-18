IONChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210,867.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $210,867.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

