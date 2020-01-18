Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives $77.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRET shares. National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IRET traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

