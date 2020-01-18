Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.76

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 48801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

