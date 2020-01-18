Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.83

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.83 and traded as high as $75.65. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 4,666 shares traded.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0341 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXC)
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
