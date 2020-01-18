Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.83

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.83 and traded as high as $75.65. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 4,666 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0341 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

