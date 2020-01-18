Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.21, approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

