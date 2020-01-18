Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Down 5.4%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80, 1,540,846 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,433,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Intrexon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intrexon by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 136,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrexon by 704.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

