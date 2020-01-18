Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 1,407,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,637. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,095,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,515,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.