International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMXI. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 639,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a PE ratio of -245.20 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

