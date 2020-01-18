Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $16.05. Interfor shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 490,212 shares trading hands.

IFP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of $969.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$486.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

