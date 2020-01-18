Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,646. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

