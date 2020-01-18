Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,775.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

