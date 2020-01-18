Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 78,537 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm bought 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.61 ($1.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.84 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

