Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 249,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,664. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Inogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 235.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

