Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.68, 171,973 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 401% from the average session volume of 34,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

