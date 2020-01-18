Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 2,864 GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

