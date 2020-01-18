Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Information Services (TSE:ISV) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Information Services stock remained flat at $C$14.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The company has a market cap of $260.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.93.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

