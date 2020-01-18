Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 112,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
