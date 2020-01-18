Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 112,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

