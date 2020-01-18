Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.47

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and traded as high as $51.62. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 443 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

