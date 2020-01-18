Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 186,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $512.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

