IMV (NYSE:IMV) Trading Up 17.1%

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) shares were up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 111,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 34,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

