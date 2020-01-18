ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, 2,213,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,197,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 559,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.