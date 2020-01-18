ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56, 1,689,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,095,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 98.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

