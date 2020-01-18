Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

