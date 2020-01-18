Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 236,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,067. Imax has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Imax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

