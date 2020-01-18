ImageCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $1.34 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 17,350,291 coins and its circulating supply is 16,350,293 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

