Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $180.43. 2,144,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,632. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.