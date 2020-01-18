Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

