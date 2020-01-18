IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,001 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.