IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

