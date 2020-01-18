IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 144,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.45. 476,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.64 and its 200-day moving average is $357.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.41 and a twelve month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

