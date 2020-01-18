IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

CWB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.62. 795,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $57.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.7069 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

