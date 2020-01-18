IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 915,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,298. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

