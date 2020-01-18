IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

