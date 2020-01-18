IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 614 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $308.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

