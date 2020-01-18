IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 864 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

